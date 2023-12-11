Road to Ram Mandir will have 40 Surya Stambhs

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 11 Ayodhya is preparing to welcome the shifting of Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple to the grand Ram Mandir, adorned with 'Surya Stambhs'.

Approximately, 40 Surya Stambhs (pillars) are being erected along the Dharma Path, the route leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Stretching from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to the road’s end, 20 Surya Stambhs will be placed on each side.

These nine-metre-high pillars will feature circular glass tops resembling sunlight, and the project is set for completion by December’s end.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said: “At regular intervals along Dharma Path, 40 Surya Stambhs are being installed.”

The pillars showcase carvings of a bow, arrow, and mace.

In addition, 90 signboards are being positioned on both sides of Dharma Path, featuring mural paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayan.

