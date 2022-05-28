Roads built in over 80 pc villages of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday highlighted the schemes implemented by the government and said that roads were built in about 80 to 90 per cent of the villages in the region.

Addressing a press conference, Baghel also vaunted the increment in electricity connections in the area.

"From starting schemes to preserving Bastar's culture, and opening branches of banks, we have developed villages in Kondagaon. We've given electricity connections to households and built roads in 80 to 90 per cent of the villages in the region," said Baghel.

He also stressed upon the increasing demand for irrigation and installation of taps in the Bastar region.

"Farm practices along with the demand for irrigation are increasing in the Bastar region. We are installing taps and are working towards providing safe drinking water facilities to the people," he added.

His remarks came during the 'Bhaint Mulakat' programme in Kondagaon on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

