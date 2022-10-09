Roads in UP will be better than US before 2024

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gifted road projects worth Rs 8,000 crores to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, stating that the roads of the state would be made better than the roads of America before 2024. After the inauguration of the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said a total of Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested on roads in Uttar Pradesh before 2024, an official release said.

“The roads of Uttar Pradesh have to be made better than America before 2024. For this, the Modi government is going to approve five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days," said Mr Gadkari as per ANI. At present, projects worth eight thousand crore rupees are being given, Gadkari said, adding that this includes the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass of Rs 1,212 crore, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass of Rs 950 crore, Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway (Rs 2,007 crore), 13 railway over bridges (Rs 1,000 crore), among others. He further added that this is only the beginning, the whole film is yet to come. “There is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads," he added.