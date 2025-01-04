Roadshow to be held in Mumbai for investor summit in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 4 The Assam government in collaboration with FICCI as the Industry Partner, is set to host an exclusive Roadshow in Mumbai on Monday, as a precursor to the Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which will take place on February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati.

A senior official said that the roadshow will be led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and it will showcase Assam's remarkable economic growth, including its impressive 19.1 per cent GSDP growth in FY 2024, and highlight its emergence as a leading destination for investment and infrastructure development in India.

Sarma will also engage in discussions with prominent industrialists and business leaders from major conglomerates such as the Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Group, and Adani Airports.

Additionally, leaders from organisations like Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, HUL, Luxmi Tea, Welspun Group, Tata Trusts, DMART, Piramal Group and others will explore avenues for strategic investments in Assam.

"Assam offers significant opportunities across key sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, food processing, hydrocarbons, and more. The state’s pro-investment policies, strategic geographic location, and robust infrastructure make it an attractive destination for businesses looking to expand,” an official statement mentioned.

Speaking about the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "Assam is poised to become a major contributor to India's economic growth story. Our state's consistent efforts in creating a conducive business environment and our strategic focus on emerging sectors have started to bear fruit. The Advantage Assam 2.0 Roadshow in Mumbai is a step forward in engaging with industry leaders and inviting them to join us in our journey of economic transformation."

The Mumbai roadshow will also include one-to-one interactions with senior officials from the Assam government who will address investor queries and provide insights into the state's transformative development agenda.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for industry stakeholders, investors, and media professionals to witness Assam’s dynamic investment ecosystem and its vision to double its GSDP to $143 billion by FY 2029-30," the official release further mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor