Roadside shops gutted in fire in West Delhi market
By IANS | Published: November 12, 2023 09:52 PM 2023-11-12T21:52:16+5:30 2023-11-12T21:55:03+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 12 Many roadside shops were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke ...
New Delhi, Nov 12 Many roadside shops were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke out in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on late Sunday.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a fire in roadside shops at Tilak Nagar market was received in the evening.
"Fire tenders are on spot and fire is under control now," said a senior DFS official, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
More details were awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app