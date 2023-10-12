Robbers decamp with jewellery after shooting at shop owner in B’luru

Bengaluru, Oct 12 In a daring act, a gang of four robbers shot a jewellery store owner in the thigh and robbed away more than 1 kilogram of gold jewellery in broad daylight in

The owner of the jewellery store, Manoj had been rushed to the hospital and he is out of danger. According to police, four robbers came on two bikes and barged into the Vinayaka Jewellers located on Pipeline Road in Byadarahalli.

The robbers threatened owner Manoj with a gun and tried to rob the jewellery store. When he resisted, one of the robbers shot him in the leg and looted the gold jewellery kept in the store. The police have rushed to the spot and began investigations. The cops are gathering CCTV footage and information.

The incident, that took place at a crowded place in broad daylight, has shocked the people.

DCP West, S. Girish, stated “Today at approximately 10.45 a.m., four people on two bikes entered Vinayaka Jjewellers shop and committed robbery of gold ornaments weighing around 1 kilogram. One of them has shot the owner in the thigh. He is taking treatment at a hospital and is out of danger. We have some clues and are working on it.”

