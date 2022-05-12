Robbers escaped by breaking the lockup, five including the assistant police inspector suspended

Five robbers had escaped from the custody of Aundh police station. Five police personnel, including Aundh's assistant police inspector Prashant Bade, were suspended in connection with the case. Employees of Aundh police station were alarmed as the accused in a serious crime escaped by breaking the lockup from Aundh police station in Khatav taluka. There was only one commotion in the police force after this incident.

However, in a few hours, the police managed to catch one of the robbers. The accused is identified as Rahul Bhosale. However, Sachin Bhosale, Ajay Bhosale, Avinash Bhosale, and Homeraj Bhosale (all of Beed and Ahmednagar districts) are still absconding.

Aundh police had launched a search operation after the incident. Police had received information that the accused was in the vicinity of Warud Siddheshwar Kuroli. At this time, the police had caught Rahul Bhosale smiling. Police are searching for the fugitive accused.