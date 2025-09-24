Robbers snatch super cop’s mobile phones in Bhopal’s VIP zone; two arrested

Bhopal, Sep 24 Bhopal Police have arrested two of the three suspects involved in the robbery case pertaining to IG Intelligence Dr. Ashish, whose mobile phones were snatched on late Tuesday night in Char Imli -- one of the state capital’s most secure and high-profile localities.

According to Habibganj ACC Umesh Tiwari, Dr. Ashish was taking a post-dinner stroll in Char Imli area when three bike-borne assailants approached and snatched both his mobile phones.

"As soon as the incident was reported late last night, teams from the Crime Branch, Cyber Branch, and local police stations were immediately deployed. A continuous search operation has been underway to identify and apprehend the unknown accused," Tiwari said.

At the time of the incident, Dr. Ashish was holding one phone and speaking on the other. The criminals swiftly grabbed both devices and fled toward a nearby secluded park, police said.

The robbery has sent shockwaves through the police department.

As IG Intelligence, Dr. Ashish is responsible for handling sensitive law and order information across Madhya Pradesh. One of the stolen phones reportedly contained confidential crime data, including communications from district superintendents and special branch officers, sources said.

They indicated it also might have strategic plans for future operations, raising serious concerns about potential data leaks and disruption to law enforcement activities.

Following the incident, senior officers rushed to the scene. The Bhopal Crime Branch, along with teams from six police stations, launched an overnight search operation.

CCTV footage captured the suspects fleeing, which helped police identify and detain six individuals for questioning. Two of the primary suspects have since been arrested, while the third remains at large.

During the search, one of the stolen phones was recovered from Durga Nagar in the Chunabhatti police station area.

The second phone, believed to contain the most critical intelligence, is still missing, the police sources said.

The robbery has sparked criticism of Bhopal Police’s preparedness, especially considering the location of the crime.

Char Imli houses several top state officials, including the Director General of Police, a Deputy Chief Minister, over a dozen cabinet ministers, and senior bureaucrats.

The breach has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of security protocols in the VIP zone. Police continue their search for the third suspect and the missing mobile phone, as pressure mounts to resolve the case swiftly and safeguard the sensitive information at stake.

