Robbery bid foiled in Delhi; attackers fire in air before fleeing

New Delhi, Feb 19 Four armed assailants tried to rob a jewellery shop owner’s bag containing cash and ornaments at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, the police said, adding that the accused fired four rounds in the air before fleeing from the spot.

However, the jeweller and his father held on to the bag despite being hit by pistols’ butts.

Sharing details, a police officer said that at 9.41 p.m. on Sunday, PCR call was received at the Sonia Vihar police station regarding firing near a jewellery shop in the Pusta Main Market area.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that at about 9.30 p.m., Mohit Pandey (26) along with his father Rajesh Pandey had just closed their jewellery shop and were about to leave when four persons tried to snatch Mohit’s bag containing Rs 3,000, some silver jewellery and keys.

“When the attackers could not snatch the bag, they hit Mohit and his father on their heads with pistol butts. In their bid to escape, the robbers fired in the air before leaving on two motorcycles,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey.

“Both the father and son sustained minor injuries on their heads. Three empty shells and three live rounds (7.65 mm bore) along with a magazine were found from the spot,” the DCP said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is being scanned.

