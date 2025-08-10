Robert Vadra dodged questions, put onus on deceased associates in money laundering probe: ED

New Delhi, Aug 10 Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of giving evasive and non-cooperative replies during questioning about a suspicious 2008 land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village.

According to the ED’s 332-page chargesheet, filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, Vadra repeatedly avoided direct answers and instead shifted full responsibility onto his three deceased associates, refusing to clarify his own role in the deal.

His reluctance to cooperate significantly delayed the investigation and obstructed the agency’s efforts to trace the flow of illicit funds.

The federal agency alleges that Vadra used his political connections, including influence through former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to pressurise the government officials into approving the land transaction, which involved alleged fraudulent practices and money laundering.

The chargesheet reveals that Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, acquired 3.5 acres of land for Rs 7.50 crore in a deal where no real payment was made.

The cheque mentioned in the sale deed was never issued by Vadra, and its value was significantly below market rates. Despite these irregularities, the deal was pushed through by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), allegedly after backdated approvals and altered plans to qualify for commercial licensing.

Throughout the investigation, Vadra’s evasiveness complicated the probe.

The ED claims his refusal to provide clear responses hindered uncovering the full scope of the alleged money laundering and fraud.

The agency has identified Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime and provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 38.69 crore linked to the case. Vadra and seven companies tied to him stand accused alongside others.

The special PMLA court has scheduled August 28 to consider the ED’s complaint and issued notices to Vadra and co-accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor