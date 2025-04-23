Robert Vadra must apologise, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, April 23 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi criticised Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, stating that by saying ‘Muslims are vulnerable in India’, Vadra has indirectly justified the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Reacting to Vadra’s comments on the terror attack, Joshi said: “While the entire nation is condemning the terrorist act, Robert Vadra is issuing a statement that appears to justify it. This is utterly disgraceful. Muslims in India are not vulnerable. Like everyone else, they live in peace and harmony, enjoying complete safety. But fundamentalists are disturbing the peace in the country and society. Failing to understand this, Robert Vadra is instead blaming Hindus and making statements that seem to defend the terrorists.”

He said that Vadra must apologise to the nation and urged him to speak with more discretion and responsibility.

Meanwhile, in Srirangapatna, Congress MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 was the reason for the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Joshi condemned this, saying, “Congress leaders continue with their narrative of calling terrorists ‘our brothers’. Such behaviour is highly condemnable.”

“It is truly shameful that Congress leaders continue to behave so frivolously. While the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort, both within and outside the country, to combat terrorism, Congress leaders are issuing statements that appear to justify such acts. This is a tragedy,” Pralhad Joshi stated.

Vadra, speaking a day after the attack, suggested that the violence was rooted in the growing divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, which, he argued, was being exacerbated by the BJP-led government’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

"In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims..." Vadra said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor