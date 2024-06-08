Robin Hibu becomes first IPS officer from Arunachal to be promoted as DGP

Itanagar, June 8 Arunachal Pradesh’s first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Robin Hibu, who is currently serving as the Special Commissioner in Delhi Police, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) by the Union Home Ministry, officials said here on Saturday.

A 1993 batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, Robin Hibu had previously served as the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

The senior officer has held various important positions throughout his career, including the Chief Security Officer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He is also the founder-president of the NGO 'Helping Hands', which provides support to people from the northeastern states facing distress.

Congratulating Robin Hibu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X: “Shri Robin Hibu, IPS, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has several achievements up his sleeve. And now his promotion as DGP, the first officer from the state to achieve this rank, comes as heartening news. Warm congratulations! Keep serving the nation with devotion and dedication. My best wishes.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said in his post on X: “Congratulations to Shri Robin Hibu on being promoted as Director General of Police (DGP). He is the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Arunachal Pradesh to be promoted as DGP.

“His dedication, commitment, and exemplary service stand as a testament to his devotion to public service and law enforcement. His journey reflects the spirit of perseverance and excellence that will inspire countless young men and women in our state to pursue their dreams and serve our country with honor and integrity. My best wishes for his journey ahead.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor