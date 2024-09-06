Rocket Attack in Manipur: Elderly Man Killed, Five Injured in Attack on Former CM's House in Bishnupur (Watch Video)

An elderly man was killed, and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday. The rocket which fell on the compound of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng's residence seemed to be an improvised one. A team from the Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur, collected evidence after what appeared to be a rocket attack in Moirang, Bishnupur district.

It is the second rocket that was fired in the district on Friday. "The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded. He died on the spot," the official said. Five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the explosion. The rocket fell at a spot around two km from the INA headquarters.

Visuals From the Site

#WATCH | Manipur | A team of Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur collect evidence after what appeared to be a rocket attack in Moirang, Bishnupur district.



Confirmation of the nature of ordnance awaited. pic.twitter.com/dWu5mdmmol — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

On April 14, 1944, Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat Ali of the Indian National Army (INA) hoisted the Tricolor Flag of free India for the first time on Indian soil under the guidance of INA Supreme Commander Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Moirang. Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from an elevated position in the nearby hill areas toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, located around 45km from the state capital, Imphal.