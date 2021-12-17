Rohini Court blast: BCD officials meet Chief Justice Delhi HC, Spl CP; present suggestions for Court's security arrangement enhancement

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) officials along with its chairman Advocate Rakesh Sehrawat met Delhi High Court's Chief Justice DN Patel, Special Police Commissioner and others on Friday and presented several suggestions to them with regards to the enhancement of the security arrangement at the Rohini Court.

Days after a low-intensity blast took place inside Delhi's Rohini Court, a three-member team led by BCD Chairman also met with the Special Commissioner (Licensing and Legal Division).

Advocate Sehrawat confirmed that a meeting was held with Chief Justice where the BCD team, which had gone to inspect the court after the blast, suggested that the client vehicles shall now be parked outside the court premises and necessary directions with regards to the same were conveyed to the District Judge.

BCD Chairman also informed that we have also suggested that the near vacant plot of Municipal corporation needs to be used for the parking for visitors and lawyers etc. Several others measures with regards to the enhancement of security were also discussed in the two meetings, he said.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex last week.

Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell. Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have taken place in a black coloured bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

