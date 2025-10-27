Rohini Kalam, Jiu-Jitsu Player Who Represented India in Asian Games, Dies by Suicide

Rohini Kalam, a 35-year-old Jiu-Jitsu player who represented India at the international level in Asian Games, died by suicide on Monday morning, October 27 in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. Rohini, a resident of Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj, was found hanging in her house. The incident has caused grief among the sports community and her fans.

According to reports, Rohini was working as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta and had returned home to Dewas on Saturday (October 25). Her family said she appeared completely normal on Sunday morning (October 26). After breakfast, she received a phone call, went to her room, and locked the door from inside. When she didn’t come out for a long time, her younger sister broke open the door with the help of an iron rod and found her hanging. Police from the BNP station reached the spot and sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

Rohini Kalam had brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal at the international jujitsu championship held in Abu Dhabi last year. It is also reported that she had undergone surgery for a stomach tumour some time ago.

The reason behind her death remains unclear, as no suicide note was found at the scene. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. The sudden demise of this internationally acclaimed athlete has left the sports fraternity in mourning.