Rohtak: National Player Dies After Basketball Pole Fall; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces

Tragic accident took place in Rohtak, where a national player died after basket ball pole fell on him. As per the information, Four years ago, Congress MP Deepender Hooda had given 11 lakh rupees, but the maintenance was not done. Three months earlier, Locals also complained about this to Chief Minister Nayab Saini, but no action was taken.

CCTV footage of this tragic incident surfaced on social media in which accident occurred on November 25,2025, Tuesday morning around 10:30 am. In footage, deceased is seen doing warmup and as soon as hey hangs to ring attached to poll it fell on him.

हरियाणा –

रोहतक में बास्केटबॉल पोल गिरने से नेशनल प्लेयर हार्दिक की मौत हो गई !!



4 साल पहले कांग्रेस MP दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने 11 लाख रुपए दिए थे, लेकिन इस स्टेडियम की मेंटिनेंस नहीं हो सकी। 3 महीने पहले स्थानीय लोग CM नायब सैनी से भी मिले थे, तब भी कुछ नहीं हुआ।



⚠️Trigger Warning… pic.twitter.com/mHcHQUqhmF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 26, 2025

Looking at the accident, players who were present at the spot reached to rescue him. They came and removed the poll which fell on his body.