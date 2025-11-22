Rohtak Tragedy: Man Dies After Getting Hit by Train at Railway Station, Police Launch Probe

Haryana: Man died in after getting hit by a train on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Accident occurred at Rohtak the railway station. Initial information stated, after getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. Deceased person is from Anupgarh, Rajasthan and e police have kept the deceased in PGI's post-mortem house.

According to Jagran, GRP Inspector Ajit Singh said that during the investigation, the deceased was identified on the basis of the ID card found in his pocket. Police have informed family members about the incident. Post-mortem will be done after arrival of family members and the dead body will be handed over to the family members after completion of the process. Police have started an investigation into the case and it is being ascertained how the accident took place.

At least six people were killed while crossing tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Wednesday, November 5. The accident took place at Chunar Railway Station after being hit by the Kalka Mail. According to reports, the accident occurred at around 9.30 am, when passengers were disembarking on the wrong side of the train and jumped onto the tracks.

At the time of the incident, passengers were reportedly getting off the Gomoh–Prayagraj Express train when they were struck by the Kalka Mail Express train arriving on platform number 3. Instead of deboarding onto the platform, they stepped down on the opposite side onto the track. The victims were on their way to Varanasi to take part in Kartik Purnima festivities. SDRF and NDRF teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the information, and the rescue operation is currently underway. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragedy and directed officials to launch a relief operation and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.