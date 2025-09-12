Rome summit: Indian Coast Guard showcases maritime expertise, vows to secure seas

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening global maritime governance and positioning ICG as a key partner in shaping the agenda for safer, cleaner, and more secure seas at a global summit in Rome, an official said on Friday.

At the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) held in Rome, Italy, from September 11-12, the ICG’s two-member delegation was led by Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani.

In his lecture titled ‘Guardians Against the Blaze: ICG’s Tactical Response to Fire Emergencies’, the DG showcased India’s expertise and constructive role in advancing maritime safety and security, the official said in a statement.

The ICG also announced its intent to bid for the Presidency of the 5th CGGS, planned to be hosted in India in 2027.

The summit, attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, was co-chaired by Italy and Japan and emphasised collective approaches to safeguarding the global ocean environment.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (virtually) highlighted the importance of Coast Guard collaboration in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.

The event provided a platform to share best practices in Maritime Safety, Marine Environment Protection, emergency response to pollution incidents, natural disasters, marine accidents, and Maritime Security.

Discussions also focused on countering transnational maritime crimes through advanced technologies, capacity building, human resource development, and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation under the shared ethos of being ‘Guardians at Sea.’

First convened in 2017 by the Japan Coast Guard and the Nippon Foundation, the CGGS has evolved into a vital mechanism for dialogue and confidence-building.

Last month, the ICG discussed cooperative engagements in the fields of marine pollution response and maritime search and rescue at the 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG).

The meeting underscored the mutual resolve of the ICG and the SLCG to deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and further promote regional maritime stability through sustained cooperation, an official statement said.

The talks marked another milestone in the strong and enduring maritime partnership between the two countries, which reaffirmed their commitment to work closely, it said.

