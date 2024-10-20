Romeo and Juliet Like Tragedy In Delhi: Man Collapses and Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Seeing Girlfriend Bleeding

A heartbreaking incident happened in Jagatpuri, Delhi, where a man lost his life after being overwhelmed by the sight of his lover’s injuries who allegedly cut her wrist and sent a distressing video to the man. However the doctors managed to save the girl.

The real life Romeo-Juliet tale has become a talking point for everyone. Reportedly, the incident unfolded when a young girl, overwhelmed by passion, attempted to end her life after fighting with the man who was her lover. She recorded the heart wrenching act and sent it to her lover. The man immediately rushed her to the hospital, but the sight of blood proved to be too much for him. He died of a cardiac arrest, while doctors saved the girl.

After the incident, Police initiated an inquest. They interviewed the couple’s friends and family to understand the circumstances. As per police, the man who lost his life is identified as Arjun, a 23-year-old man from Chand Park. He met the woman online a year ago. They used to go on dates and eventually fell in love. But things weren’t right between them since past few days. They used to quarrel regularly over minor issues. They used to fight for the man’s lack of career focus and frequent partying while the woman was studying law and was very much serious about her career.