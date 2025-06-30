Roorkee Accident: Young Woman Crushed to Death by Car While Walking to Work; Shocking CCTV Footage (VIDEO)

A woman was killed in a road accident on Sunday morning after being hit by an SUV while walking to work near the Kotwali area. The victim, identified as Kirti from the Khanjarpur area, was walking with an umbrella along Jadugar Road when a white SUV made a right turn and ran over her. The incident, caught on a nearby CCTV camera, is now circulating widely on social media.

The footage shows Kirti walking with an umbrella in the rain when the car suddenly turned and hit her. Bystanders rushed to the spot and, along with the car driver, pulled her out from under the vehicle. The driver then took her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police reached the scene and cordoned off the area. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and confirm the exact sequence of events.

