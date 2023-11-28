Row over lone Bengal representative in BJP’s national working committee not invited in Nov 29 rally

Kolkata, Nov 28 Controversies have started shrouding BJP's proposed mega rally in Kolkata with the state committee not inviting Anupam Hazra, the solitary representative from West Bengal in the party's national working committee, to the event.

Hazra, on Tuesday, accused the party's state committee of deliberately ignoring him on various occasions since the time he became the lone representative in the party's national working committee.

"Generally, I am not invited at all to any party programme. Even if I am, the invitation reaches me at the last moment so that I am left with no time to attend. Probably, a section of the leadership are scared that I will portray a true picture of their organizational incompetence to the party's central leadership," Hazra said.

However, till the time the report was filed, there was no counter-reaction from any influential leader in the party's state committee in the matter.

Hazra also pointed out that because of the organizational incompetence where the old-timers in the party are denied their due importance, there had been revolts by party workers against the leadership in several districts of West Bengal.

He also said that if such things continue within the party, the target for winning over 30 seats from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will never be fulfilled.

BJP's Wednesday rally is supposed to be attended among others by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Giriraj Singh and the State Minister Niranjan Jyoti.

The rally, to be conducted at the same place where the ruling Trinamool Congress conducts its Martyr's Day rally every year on July 21, is being called as a mark of protest against irregularities in the implementation of the 100-day hob scheme under MGNREGA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor