Row over Maha BJP MLA’s ‘gave you clothes' comment to farmers; Oppn trains guns at him

Mumbai, June 26 BJP Legislator and former minister Babanrao Lonikar on Thursday sparked a controversy after he targeted farmers saying, “We gave you clothes, we also gave your father money for sowing."He came under fire from the Opposition for his tasteless comments.

Speaking at a function Babanrao Lonikar allegedly told the farmers gathered there, “We give money to your mother, sister and wife through the Ladki Bahin Yojana. We have given you your clothes, shoes and slippers."

Lonikar, who hails from the Marathwada region went on berating the farmers, “Those five-six carts sitting on the crushed stone… Babanrao Lonikar paid his mother’s salary. Prime Minister Modi gave his father Rs 6,000 for sowing. The money from the Ladki Bahin Yojana came in the name of your mother, your sister and your wife. The clothes you wear are given by our government. The shoes or slippers on your feet are because of us. The basket in your hand is also because of us. You take our money and criticise us?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve shared a video of Lonikar's statement on social media at the function where he was purportedly seen criticising the farmers.

His damaging remarks purportedly came in view of some complaints by growers.

Significantly, a slew of schemes for farmers have been implemented by the government at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Danve, who also comes from the Marathwada region, slammed Lonikar saying, "This is the indigenous version of the British! This language is not good in a democracy, Babanrao, because... your clothes, shoes are because of the people. Your MLA status is because of the people... the diesel in your car is because of the people... your plane ticket is also because of the people.. your leadership is because of the people.. your place in the Assembly is also because of the people. Elections are coming. We will remember your statements.”

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal, too, sharply criticised Lonikar for his comments.

"This is a very disgusting statement. The whole of Maharashtra knows how much butter Lonikar ate, how much ghee he ate, and what he did with it. If anyone is belittling the people and farmers in such a way, we will not tolerate it. Therefore, Lonikar should apologise for this or the BJP should suspend him from the party. Otherwise, we will not allow him to travel in any village."

Lonikar was not reachable despite repeated attempts to get his reaction.

