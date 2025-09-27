Row over Santosh Mitra Square puja: Kolkata Police send notice to light and sound company

Kolkata, Sep 27 In a fresh development, Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a notice to the company in charge of the light and sound show at the Santosh Mitra Square puja, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The notice has been sent by the Muchipara police station.

According to the police, several pieces of information have been sought from the company. The police have asked for the company's licence, agreements with the organisers of the puja, GST documents and sound limiter documents. This has sparked a new controversy concerning the Durga puja at central Kolkata's prominent Santosh Mitra Square puja, which is helmed by BJP Councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Sajal Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the police also sought a permission letter from the puja committee for organising the light and sound show at its puja pavilion. It is also learned that the police notice mentions the orders of the Calcutta High Court and the Pollution Control Board.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh has vented his anger against the administration in the midst of the Puja. He once again accused the Trinamool Congress government of pursuing vendetta against his puja, as it highlights achievements of the central government and was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The other day, the police kept one of my advertisers sitting for three hours. Today, they sent letters to those who came from outside (Rajasthan) and are doing the light and sound show, seeking a licence. But the police gave us permission. We will decide whether it is possible for us to conduct the Puja in this way. If this situation continues, then we will turn off the lights of the mandap," said Ghosh.

Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty says that Ghosh is trying to gain cheap publicity by targeting the administration. "If they don’t have all the papers in order, including the licence, then who will take responsibility if there is an accident? The police and administration did not ask to stop the puja. Why is Sajal Ghosh upset that the police asked for papers from the lighting agency?" Chakraborty asked.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh accused the Kolkata Police of making all attempts to prevent visitors' footfall to the pavilion.

Ghosh wrote on his social media handle, "The plan to stop the puja is final. Public opinion is the only way."

The BJP leader alleged that there is a conspiracy to stop the puja at Santosh Mitra Square. He alleged that the police and political leaders are behind it. He alleged that the police had barricaded the entire Sealdah station premises, and that it was done intentionally.

Due to this, visitors are not able to come to this puja pavilion, and cars are not able to enter that area. He alleged that the police did this to make the visitors get annoyed and turn away from the pavilion and take another route.

This year, the puja committee has unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as its theme for the festival, which has drawn praise from the people. According to Ghosh, it is the vendetta of the ruling Trinamool Congress to stop people from coming to his puja, as it highlights the achievements of the central government in tackling cross-border terrorism and giving Pakistan a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor.

The prominent Durga Puja Committee had created Ram Mandir as its puja theme in 2023. The Union Home Minister had inaugurated the puja that year and lauded Ghosh's effort to build the puja mandap as a replica of the temple in Ayodhya.

