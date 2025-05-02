Row over Sonu Nigam linking Kannada song demand with Pahalgam attack

Bengaluru, May 2 Popular singer Sonu Nigam has stirred controversy by linking a demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack. Kannada organisations, outraged by his remarks, demanded an unconditional apology from him on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday (May 1) during an event organised at East Point College in Bengaluru. While performing, Sonu Nigam noticed that a member of the audience was shouting for a Kannada song.

Sonu Nigam stopped singing and made a controversial statement. He said, “I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family.

“I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I have been singing in Kannada longer than that youth’s age. But I didn’t like the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen."

His remarks drew sharp criticism the following day. Film producer Karthik Gowda demanded an apology.

“Linking a terrorist attack to a request for a Kannada song is nothing but foolishness. In all his earlier events, he would praise Kannadigas for their love, and now he makes such a dumb statement. He must apologise to Kannadigas,” Gowda said.

Kannada organisations expressed anger over Sonu Nigam’s statement and questioned the connection he made between the song request and a terror attack. Some groups have called for a ban on Sonu Nigam and urged the police to register a suo motu case.

Senior Kannada activist S.R. Govindu also slammed the popular singer.

“Is it wrong to ask for a Kannada song in Karnataka? Sonu Nigam is a talented singer, but his statement was arrogant. I don’t understand why he brought up the Pahalgam attack. Kannada people are not terrorists.”

“You can’t make such arrogant remarks. Sonu Nigam must apologise. If he fails to tender an unconditional apology, he will not be allowed to work in the Kannada film industry or hold events in the state,” Govindu warned.

He further stated that the Film Chamber of Commerce should initiate action against Nigam and ensure that he is not given opportunities to sing in Kannada films.

“We will issue a warning and wait for his response. If he doesn’t apologise, action will follow,” Govindu said.

