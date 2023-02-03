Royal Bengal tiger found dead in Assam's Orang National Park

A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park here on Thursday, a senior forest department official said.

According to Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.

The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities.

"Immediately we along with the veterinary team rushed to the spot for post-mortem. We suspect that the tiger died due to old-age-related issues. It's a natural death," the DFO added.

The carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added.

Last February, a three-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger was found dead at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in the state.

The carcass, estimated to be around 13 days old, was found by the forest guards near the Karasinga forest camp area under the Kohora range of the park.

Ramesh Gogoi, District Forest Office (DFO) at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve said, "After examination, we found the tiger's skull was broken. We doubt that the tiger died after fighting with wild buffalo. The tiger was a juvenile aged around 3 years."

India is the world's largest home for Royal Bengal tigers and hosts more than 70 per cent of the total tigers in the world.

As per a report, issued by National Tiger Conservation Authority last year, Assam was figured at fourth place in terms of tiger deaths reported since 2012.

Assam with 72 tigers' death was behind Madhya Pradesh (270), followed by Maharashtra (183), Karnataka (150), and Uttarakhand (96).

( With inputs from ANI )

