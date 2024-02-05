Royal Bengal Tigers among 18 animals from Bengal reaching Tripura zoo under exchange programme

Agartala, Feb 5 Animal lovers in Tripura are excited after the state's Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and zoo on Monday received 18 animals, including two Royal Bengal Tigers, from the North Bengal zoo as part of the animal exchange programme, officials said on Monday.

Tripura’s Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Clouded Leopard National Park Director Biswajit Das said that as per the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the animal exchange programme is being conducted with the North Bengal zoo in West Bengal's Siliguri.

"As part of the animal exchange programme, a total of 18 animals are coming to Tripura from North Bengal zoo and 12 animals from Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary would be sent to the North Bengal zoo in the reciprocal process,” Das told IANS.

He said that a pair of Royal Bengal Tiger, a pair of leopards, four golden pheasants, four silver pheasants, two peafowls, and four hill mynas are coming to Sepahijala and a lion couple, a pair of spectacle monkeys (also known as 'Chasma Banar'), two leopard cats, and four blackbucks would be sent to North Bengal in return.

The official also said, the Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary would be closed for the visitors for two days - on Tuesday and Wednesday - for ensuring safety of incoming and outgoing animals during loading and unloading.

Referring to the guidelines of the CZA, Das said that the new guests would be made available for the visitors at Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary after the quarantine period of 30 days.

The official said that the presence of Royal Bengal Tigers and other new guests in Sepahijala zoo, 35 km south of Agartala, would definitely boost its attraction for tourists.

