Royal Bhutan Temple in Bihar's Rajgir formally consecrated; Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expresses gratitude to PM Tobgay

Rajgir, Bihar Sep 5 In a moment of deep spiritual and diplomatic significance, the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir was formally consecrated by His Holiness The Je Khenpo, marking a milestone in India-Bhutan relations.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the ceremony, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their shared commitment to strengthening the special bond between the two nations.

"Thank you so much, Your Excellency Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay La, for your commitment along with PM @narendramodi Ji to strengthen the special India-Bhutan relationship," Union Minister Rijiju posted on social media platform X, highlighting the symbolic importance of the temple's inauguration.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries from both countries, including representatives of Bhutan's Royal Family and Indian officials.

PM Tobgay said that the ceremony underscored the temple’s role as a spiritual beacon and a testament to bilateral friendship.

“This temple is not just a religious structure -- it is a symbol of trust, confidence, and deep-seated genuine friendship between our two countries,” PM Tobgay noted.

The consecration ceremony was marked by reverence and reflection, with speakers acknowledging the significance of Rajgir as a sacred Buddhist site.

"To have a Buddhist temple in Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, is deeply appropriate and meaningful," PM Tobgay said, adding that the Royal Family’s leadership in the project has brought the two nations closer.

The temple, built on land granted by the Indian government, is already being hailed as a landmark in the Buddhist world.

"This is the envy of the entire Buddhist world," PM Tobgay said, referring to the monastery's architecture and spiritual importance.

The event also celebrated Bhutan's global contributions, including its pioneering concept of Gross National Happiness and the development of Gelphu Mindfulness City founded by the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"Bhutan may be a small country, but it delivers a powerful message to the world," Union Minister Rijiju said, praising Bhutan's spiritual and philosophical leadership.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude and hope for continued collaboration.

"I feel privileged to represent India at this sacred occasion," the Union Minister said.

"This temple is not only a place of worship but a bridge between our peoples."

The Royal Bhutan Temple now stands as a monument to shared values, spiritual heritage, and enduring friendship between India and Bhutan.

