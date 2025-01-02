Royal rift in Bikaner: Setback for MLA Siddhi Kumari, aunt Rajyashri regains power as trustee

Jaipur, Jan 2 Bikaner East MLA Siddhi Kumari has faced a major setback in the property dispute case which was sub-judice and involved the former royal family of Bikaner who is Siddhi Kumari's aunt.

Previously, the Devasthan Department ruled in favour of the BJP MLA. However, the same department has now reversed its decision, strengthening the position of Rajyashree Kumari, Siddhi Kumari's aunt.

Under the new order from the Devasthan Department, Rajyashree Kumari, Madhulika Kumari, and Hanuwant Singh have been recognised as trustees. The decision was based on a ruling by the Mumbai High Court.

With this development, Rajyashree Kumari can now access Junagarh, Lalgarh, and other properties managed by the trust. Rajyashree expressed her desire to avoid controversy, emphasising her commitment to preserving the dignity of the royal family.

Following the favourable decision, Rajyashree made serious allegations against her niece Siddhi Kumari during a media interaction. She claimed that Siddhi Kumari had been harassing her since the passing of her mother, Sushila Devi.

She alleged that false police cases were filed against her and other family members, including junior staff. Rajyashree also accused Siddhi Kumari of deploying bouncers at Junagarh and Lalgarh to prevent their entry.

Previously, MLA Siddhi Kumari had removed Rajyashree Kumari, Madhulika Kumari, Hanuwant Singh, and Reema Huja as trustees of the royal family’s trusts. In their place, Siddhi Kumari appointed Sanjay Sharma, Dheeraj Bhojak, Manish Sharma, and Madan Singh as trustees. This decision was approved by the Assistant Commissioner of the Devasthan Department on May 27, 2024.

The earlier ruling recognised Siddhi Kumari as the senior family member and deemed the signature of working trustee Hanuwant Singh as forged. The removal of the old trustees was reportedly based on the will of Rajmata Sushila Kumari, Siddhi Kumari's grandmother. However, Hanuwant Singh appealed against this order to the Commissioner of the Devasthan Department in Udaipur, leading to the current reversal.

