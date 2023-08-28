Rozgar Mela: PM Modi issues 51,000 appointment letters for recruits in govt departments

Prime Minister Modi handed over appointment letters to 51,000 'Amrit Rakshaks' during the 8th edition of 'rozgar mela'. In his virtual address, PM Modi said that several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces. This, he said will open new avenues for the youth of the country. He also said that the recruitment process in paramilitary forces has been streamlined to reduce the time of recruitment. Talking about the job opportunities for youngsters, he said that automobiles, pharma sectors are growing very fast and will create huge job opportunities in days to come.

He claimed that India will become one of world's top three economies in this decade. “When I give this guarantee, I do that will full responsibility," said PM Modi.Talking about the importance of all the sector for a blooming economy, PM Modi said,"From food to pharma, from space to startups it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy."Throwing light upon the decisions made to reform the banking sector and make it more available for common available, PM Modi reminded that Jan Dhan Yojana was launched nine years ago on August 28. He said that the scheme played a key role in job creation.

He suggested paramilitary forces personnel to continue their will to learn even during their services. He urged the new recruits to register themselves at the new portal for skill development and courses.“Whatever you will learn during these courses will help you in becoming an excellent officer," said PM Modi. He also asked the new recruits to focus on their physical fitness and maintain their health and fitness throughout their service.PM Modi also said, “The government focus on the purchase of Made-in-India laptops, computers with vocal for local mantra giving boost to manufacturing, jobs."