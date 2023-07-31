RPF ASI killed in train firing was from Raj village, had 6 months to retire

Jaipur, July 31 The RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who died when a Railway Protection Force constable opened fire with his automatic rifle in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956) train, was from Rajasthan and was to retire after six months.

The firing left the ASI and three passengers dead.

The deceased ASI was identified as Tikaram Meena, a resident of Shyampura village in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

He was the only earning member in his family and was to retire after six months.

Former sarpanch of Shyampura village, Ramdhan Meena said, "Tikaram's father's name is Ramkaran Meena. Tikaram was the only son ... He was scheduled to retire in the next six months. His mother Bhuri Devi, wife Barfi Devi, a son and daughter are his family. Son's name is Dilkush Meena and he is preparing for a competitive exam. Daughter Pooja is married."

Western Railway has issued a statement announcing compensation to the family. It said, "Rs 15 lakh will be given to the family of the late ASI from Railway Safety Welfare Fund, Rs 15 lakh from retirement fund and Rs 20,000 will be given to the dependents of the deceased for the last rites and Rs 65,000 will be given under the insurance scheme."

