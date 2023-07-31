RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2023 08:50 AM 2023-07-31T08:50:54+5:30 2023-07-31T08:55:02+5:30
Mumbai, July 31 In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a ...
Mumbai, July 31 In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a colleague and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express here on Monday.
According to the GRP Control here, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road Road stations at around 5.30 a.m.
Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one.
In the firing, the other constable and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed.
Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app