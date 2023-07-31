RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train

By IANS | Published: July 31, 2023 08:50 AM 2023-07-31T08:50:54+5:30 2023-07-31T08:55:02+5:30

Mumbai, July 31 In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a ...

RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train | RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train

RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train

Next

Mumbai, July 31 In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a colleague and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express here on Monday.

According to the GRP Control here, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road Road stations at around 5.30 a.m.

Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one.

In the firing, the other constable and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed.

Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur