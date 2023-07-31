RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train

Mumbai, July 31 In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a colleague and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express here on Monday.

According to the GRP Control here, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road Road stations at around 5.30 a.m.

Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one.

In the firing, the other constable and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed.

Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

