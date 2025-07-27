RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway recover ganja valued at Rs 3.67 crore in 2025

Guwahati, July 27 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in a series of raids, recovered dry ganja (marijuana) valued at more than Rs 3.67 crores this year and apprehended seven persons involved in theft of passenger belongings, officials said on Sunday.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the RPF personnel under the NFR intensified its intensive crackdown against the transhipment of contraband items through railways from July 17 to 24, and during this period, the RPF teams carried out operations at Agartala, Katihar, Bagdogra, Rangapara North, Lumding and Guwahati railway stations and trains.

As a result of the sustained efforts, approximately 168.67 kgs of ganja valued at around Rs 16.83 lakh were recovered and two individuals, who were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Additionally, 475 bottles of liquor worth Rs. 1.05 lakhs were confiscated, leading to the arrest of five persons.

In separate actions during the same period, RPF personnel also apprehended seven individuals involved in the theft of passenger belongings and successfully recovered six stolen mobile phones, one laptop and cash worth Rs 1.19 lakhs from them.

Sharma said that since the beginning of the year up to July 24, the RPF troops have recovered a total of around 3,706.937 kgs of ganja valued at approximately Rs 3.67 crores and apprehended 126 drug peddlers in connection with these seizures.

The seized contraband and apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Katihar, for further legal action.

The RPF remains committed to the goal of a drug-free nation and maintains constant vigilance against the smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and onboard trains, the CPRO said.

In addition to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, the RPF is always prepared to extend support and assistance to rail users whenever needed, he added.

