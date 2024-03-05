RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale wants one seat in UP for LS polls

Lucknow, March 5 Republican Party of India (A) president and Union social justice minister Ramdas Athawale has said that his party has sought one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from the BJP.

He said that his party will work to make the BJP and its allies win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Athawale said once the RPI was strong in UP, but subsequently the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got strengthened and his party weakened. But now the Mayawati-led BSP was not strong anymore, he added.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function on Monday evening, Athawale said the INDIA bloc partners -- SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -- will fail in the state as they had earlier.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav do not respect the Constitution while Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to it and he has even named the new Parliament building 'Samvidhaan Sadan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor