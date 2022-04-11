RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Govt hiring 9760 senior teachers

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC is all set to activate the application link for senior teachers vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9760 vacancies will be filled. The notification has already been released and the application link will be activated on April 11, 2022. Once activated, the interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be given one month time to submit the form. The deadline to apply ends on May 10, 2022.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,760 vacancies will be filled. Out of them, 1,668 posts are for English, 1,298 posts are for Hindi, 1,613 posts are for Maths, 1,800 posts are for Sanskrit, 1,565 posts for Science. For social science, there are 1,640 posts, 70 posts are for Punjab and 106 posts are for Urdu. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. The upper age limit to apply is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

