Rs 1 crore every day! Hyderabad police chief tots up people's daily loss to cybercrimes

Hyderabad, Nov 9 Rs 1 crore is the sum, on average, that people in the Hyderabad Commissionerate's jurisdiction are losing daily due to cybercrimes, Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said on Sunday.

Cyber criminals are committing fraud by exploiting people's greed and fear, he said, as the Commissioner, along with Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivdhar Reddy, formally launched the cybercrimes awareness programme, titled "Jaagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad" (Aware Hyderabad – Safe Hyderabad).

They unveiled the 'Cyber Simbha' logo and QR code and distributed badges to the volunteers.

DGP Shivdhar Reddy stated that cybercrimes can be curbed through self-awareness. Noting that the number of cybercrimes has been increasing over the past decade, he said, hence, a decision was made to launch a state-wide campaign on a war footing across Telangana to prevent them.

The state police chief said that cybercrime is not a simple problem, but has become a serious social issue. Crimes are being committed through phone calls, social media, and online interactions, and criminals are easily targeting victims by obtaining all details such as wealth, location, and age, he said.

Women, the elderly, and homemakers at home are becoming primary targets, as criminals call them when they are alone and scare them into committing fraud, he said, adding that special measures have been taken to reduce the number of cybercrimes this year compared to last year and 'Cyber Patrolling' is also being carried out to prevent crimes.

He urged youth, retired persons, and dignitaries to participate in the campaign against cybercrimes. He stated that if one person tells 10, and 10 tell 20, it will become a huge movement. He stressed that if there is at least one 'Cyber Simbha' in every household who is aware of these frauds, the whole society will be safe.

Sajjanar mentioned that the "Jaagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad" cybercrime awareness program is being organised with the aim of creating awareness at the grassroots level to control these crimes.

He advised the public not to trust suspicious calls, links, or apps, and not to share OTPs, passwords, or banking details with anyone. He suggested using strong passwords and cautioned against sharing personal details on social media with unknown persons.

He instructed victims of cyber fraud to immediately call 1930 and report the incident, and to file a complaint on the national cybercrime portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Sajjanar administered the 'Cyber Pledge' to all the participants in the awareness programme.

