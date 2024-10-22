₹ 1 Crore To Kill Lawrence Bishnoi: Karni Sena Announces Cash Reward For Killing Jailed Gangster

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has reportedly offered a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently took responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, announced a cash reward of ₹1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills Bishnoi in an encounter.

In a video statement, Shekhawat emphasized the need for decisive action to protect public safety, offering the reward to law enforcement officials who eliminate Bishnoi. He also criticized the central and Gujarat governments for their handling of the matter. During the same statement, Shekhawat described Bishnoi as the suspected mastermind behind the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent member of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, who was shot and killed in Jaipur in December 2023. Shortly after Gogamedi's death, Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the crime.

Gogamedi, the head of the Karni Sena, was gunned down by unknown attackers on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Hours later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit for the murder. Bishnoi’s gang had also claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique and the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house earlier this year. Bishnoi’s gang allegedly targeted Siddique due to his "connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim" and his close friendship with Salman Khan. The actor and his family have received several death threats from Bishnoi’s gang over the years, and Khan's security has been heightened following Siddique's murder.