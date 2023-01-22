Rs 1,114 crore to be deposited in ring-fenced account for waste management: Jharkhand Govt informs NGT

The Jharkhand Government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has allocated Rs 1,114 crore and will soon be credited to a separate ring-fenced account for the purpose of solid as well as liquid waste management.

The Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on January 19, 2023, stated that the Chief Secretary Jharkhand fairly accepts that there is a gap of about 330 MLD in sewage generation and treatment and legacy waste of 32 Lakh MT. In normal circumstances, the State would be liable to pay compensation of about Rs 750 crores at the scale of compensation fixed in other States.

However, it is stated in Jharkhand higher amount stands allocated and Rs.1114 crore will soon be credited to a separate ring-fenced account for the purpose. An undertaking to this effect has been also filed with the Registrar General of this Tribunal, noted the bench.

In view of the undertaking given, we refrain from levying Environment Compensation on the State of Jharkhand for time being, said the bench.

The tribunal also said, "We hope in the light of interaction with the Chief Secretary, the state of Jharkhand will take further measures in the matter of innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that gaps in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable."

Earlier while awarded Environment Compensation on several states, the NGT had said that "award of compensation has become necessary under section 15 of the NGT Act to remedy the continuing damage to the environment and to comply with directions of the Supreme Court requiring this Tribunal to monitor enforcement of norms for solid and liquid waste management.

Moreover, without fixing the quantified liability necessary for restoration, the mere passing of orders has not shown any tangible results in the last several years (for solid waste management) and five years (for liquid waste management), even after the expiry of statutory/laid down timelines. Continuing damage is required to be prevented in future and past damage is to be restored, said the bench.

The directions were passed by the Green court while examining the issues of solid as well as liquid waste management as per orders of the Supreme Court order dated 02.09.2014 with regard to solid waste management and order dated 22.02.2017 with regard to liquid waste management.

( With inputs from ANI )

