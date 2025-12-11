Rs 1209.08 crore sanctioned for Pune Metropolitan Region Sewerage Works

Nagpur, Dec 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday and approved a revised administrative sanction for sewerage schemes worth Rs 1209.08 crore across 27 villages within its civic development centres.

This project is expected to benefit a population of 39.42 lakh in the respective villages. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority includes 697 revenue villages from 9 talukas in Pune district, covering a net area of 5,383 square kilometres.

The amount of Rs 1209.08 crore sanctioned is part of a larger plan by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to overhaul the sewage network and install Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the rapidly urbanising fringe villages.

The PMRDA has an overall plan estimated at around Rs 2,200 crore (or in some reports, Rs 1,800 crore) to cover 103 clusters across a total of 162 to 230 villages.

The primary goal is to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the area's main rivers, including the Mula-Mutha, Indrayani, and Pavana, thereby addressing pollution and meeting environmental regulations set by bodies like the National Green Tribunal, said the government sources.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis instructed the Authority to prepare a 'Fire Prevention Measures Plan' for Pune city. This plan is intended for the utilisation of the substantial funds collected as fire service charges.

He stated that the remaining funds of Rs 300 crore collected by the Authority as fire service charges should be utilised for various fire prevention measures in the Pune Metropolitan area, as per the new plan.

CM Fadnavis stressed the need for river rejuvenation and controlling pollution of the rivers flowing through the Pune Metropolitan area.

He directed the agencies to ensure that no polluted water flows into the rivers. In order to reduce accidents at Naval Bridge, the CM directed the commencement of service road construction on National Highway No. 48 and National Highway No. 548 DD.

He also called for the construction of service roads near Navale Bridge and the use of other alternatives to prevent accidents, instructing concerned agencies to work in coordination.

CM Fadnavis instructed the Authority to examine the feasibility of land development before handing over the amenity plot currently under PMRDA’s possession to the Pune Zilla Parishad.

He directed that the work on the Pune Metro Line 3 (Man-Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar) be completed within the stipulated time frame and that necessary action be taken to ensure the line is operational for passenger service as per the set goals.

The elevated Metro Line 3 is being developed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (a consortium of Tata and Siemens) in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with PMRDA.

