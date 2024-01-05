Rs 1.32 cr fraud surfaces in J'khand's Drinking Water and Sanitation Dept

Ranchi, Jan 5 An alleged financial fraud of Rs 1.32 crore fraud in Jharkhand's Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has surfaced.

The fraud came to light when the Larsen &Tourbo (L&T) complained about not getting payment for the work carried out by it for the said Department in 2019-20.

When the department enquired about the complaint, it came to the fore that on March 23 and 30, two cheques totalling Rs 1.32 crore were paid to fake IDs created in the name of L&T.

The department has formed a high-level committee led by Additional Secretary to probe the fraud and lodged an FIR in this connection.

This committee includes Chief Engineer, Headquarters, Shishir Kumar Soren, Divisional Accounts Officer Shyamanand Jha and Clerk Amresh Kumar.

The committee will investigate the matter and submit the report to the department, identifying the guilty officials and personnel.

