Rs 14 lakh robbery in broad daylight stuns Ranchi residents

Ranchi, Dec 26 In a brazen act of daylight robbery, two bike-borne criminals looted Rs 14 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Ranchi’s Kathitand under the Ratu police station area.

The victim was on the way to deposit the cash at a State Bank of India branch when the incident occurred.

The shocking crime, which unfolded in a busy market area, has left residents alarmed about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The employee, working for the Reliance Petrol Pump in Ratu, was carrying the day’s cash collections when he was intercepted by two criminals on a motorcycle. They snatched the bag of money and fled.

Despite the area being crowded, the audacious crime went unchallenged, leaving bystanders stunned.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

A team from Ratu police station, on getting information about the incident, rushed to the scene. They have begun analysing CCTV footage from the petrol pump and other nearby areas to identify the culprits.

The victim, who was carrying the money, is also being interrogated for more details.

Authorities suspect that the criminals had been monitoring the employee’s routine, indicating prior planning.

An FIR has been registered, and a city-wide checking operation is underway at major intersections to track down the culprits.

Police are also investigating whether this incident is connected to a series of recent robberies in the region.

This incident adds to a growing list of crimes in Ranchi and surrounding areas in the recent past.

On December 25, jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh was looted from a jeweller’s shop in the Pandra Outpost area.

On December 2, businessman Shaligram Mandal was killed during a robbery in Teen Pahad in Sahibganj district. The criminals, who gunned him down at around 10 a.m., escaped with Rs 11 lakh he was carrying to the bank.

The brazenness of these crimes, especially in broad daylight and in crowded areas, has raised questions about the law and order situation in Ranchi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor