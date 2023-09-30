Rs 2 crore cash recovered from Telangana official's house

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered about Rs .2 crore cash and gold jewellery during the raids on the residence of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) on Saturday.

The ACB officials found wads of currency notes hidden in iron boxes at the official’s residence at Hasthinapuram in Vanasthalipuram area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Mahender Reddy is serving as MRO or tehsildar of Marriguda in Nalgonda district. The ACB officials broke open the locked iron boxes in which the currency notes were hidden.

They also recovered gold jewellery and documents relating to movable and immovable assets. The searches were on the houses of the MRO and his relatives at various places.

