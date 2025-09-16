Rs 2 crore cash seized in ACB raids on Telangana official

Hyderabad, Sep 16 Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday seized Rs 2 crore cash during the raids on the premises of an official of the electricity department.

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency have been conducting searches at the premises of Ambedkar, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) and his relatives since Tuesday morning.

Ambedkar, who works as the ADE in the Manikonda area in Hyderabad, allegedly amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Fifteen teams of ACB officials were conducting searches at multiple locations in the city.

ACB officials identified three plots owned by Ambedkar. He also owns a building in the Gachibowli area.

The officials also seized gold jewellery during the searches. They were assessing the value of the jewellery. The officials were also examining the documents pertaining to the property owned by Ambedkar and his relatives.

This is the second major case of disproportionate assets detected by the ACB in less than a month.

On August 19, the ACB had unearthed assets of over Rs 5 crore during raids on a Tahsildar.

The officials conducted searches at seven locations linked to Bandi Nageswara Rao, Tahsildar of Warangal Fort Mandal in Warangal district.

During the searches at locations linked to him and his relatives, the ACB officials unearthed movable and immovable properties, including a house (worth Rs 1.15 crore), agricultural land of 17.10 acres (Rs 1.43 crore), 70 tola gold ornaments and 1.791 kg silver, 23 wrist watches, two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler along with household articles. The worth of the identified properties is about Rs 5,02,25,198 as per document value, the ACB said.

On September 9, a woman Town Planning officer in Hyderabad was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to do an official favour.

The ACB caught Maniharika, a town planning officer in the Narsingi municipal office, when she was accepting the bribe.

She had demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe from one Vinod to clear his application under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and was caught accepting Rs 4 lakh.

Vinod had lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed.

