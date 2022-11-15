Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi Court grants bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

The court granted bail in the money laundering case on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and one surety in the like amount.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor