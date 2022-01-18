Rs 22 lakh seized from a car in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 18 The Kanpur police have seized Rs 22 lakh from the car of a prominent company. It is, however, not yet known if the cash was meant for elections.

This comes a couple of days after the police seized Rs 50 lakh from the car of the nephew of the BSP leader on Saturday.

According to the police, the employees of the company could not show the supporting documents, and also failed to give convincing answers regarding the cash.

The police have seized the entire amount and have also called the static surveillance team.

On Monday afternoon, a team of Fazalganj police station was conducting a vehicle checking drive in compliance with the model code of conduct at the Char Khamba Quan crossing.

During the drive, the police conducted a search in a car and recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash.

In-charge Fazalganj police station, Devendra Kumar Dubey, said that the vehicle belongs to a reputed firm of the city.

The company's cashier Pawan Shukla and two guards Ram Kumar Singh and Haripal Singh were travelling with the cash in the car.

"When asked to provide details with regard to recovered cash, they could not give satisfactory answers. They only said that the money belongs to the company but could not provide any supporting documents," the police said.

Flying squad and static surveillance team were called after the cash was recovered.

The cash will be released only after the company produces supporting documents.

