Rs 23 lakh recovered from bank lockers of arrested ACS officer Nupur Bora

Guwahati, Sep 17 The sleuths of the Chief Minister's vigilance cell seized at least Rs 23 lakh on Wednesday from two bank lockers of the arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, officials said.

The bank lockers were in Barpeta district, and the officers of the CM vigilance cell went there today.

Since her arrest two days ago, Bora has been quizzed by the investigating officers to unearth the money trail involved in the illegal transfer of land while she was posted in the Barpeta district.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said stringent legal action would be pursued against Bora, who was taken into custody for allegedly amassing assets vastly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Bora, posted as Circle Officer in Goroimari under Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was found to possess wealth nearly 400 times higher than her official earnings.

The Chief Minister said the scale of corruption was so alarming that suspension or dismissal alone would not be adequate punishment.

"She had amassed wealth 400 times more than her known sources of income. We believe mere suspension or dismissal is not enough. She must face penal consequences through due legal process," CM Sarma said while addressing a public programme in Baksa district.

Officials of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell carried out extensive searches at Bora's residences in Guwahati and Barpeta, recovering Rs 92.50 lakh in cash along with gold and diamond ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Cell) Rosie Kalita described the recovery as the largest cash seizure ever made by the cell.

Investigators also traced ownership of three flats in Guwahati linked to the officer, apart from other properties under scrutiny.

Several individuals suspected of facilitating the deals are currently being questioned. CM Sarma said that Bora had come under the scanner around six months ago, after allegedly authorising an illegal land transfer while serving in Barpeta district.

Following the controversy, she was transferred to Goroimari in Kamrup, where surveillance against her continued.

The Chief Minister urged people to remain alert against corruption and report instances of bribery.

CM Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to fighting corruption, stressing that investigations against Bora and her associates would be pursued with complete transparency to uphold accountability within the administration.

