Rs 2.75 crore for Gurdaspur, Rs 50 lakh for Amritsar: AAP MP allocates MPLADS funds for flood-hit Punjab 

New Delhi, Sep 3 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Raghav Chadha, on Wednesday announced sanctioning Rs 3.25 crore from his MPLADS funds, for providing assistance in relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit regions of Punjab.

The Rajya Sabha MP also issued a video appeal to express solidarity with the people of Punjab, prayed for the safety of everyone and also condoled the loss of over 30 lives due to the floods.

The Rs 3.25 crore assistance, allocated by the AAP lawmaker, has been earmarked for Gurdaspur and Amritsar – two worst-affected districts of Punjab.

He informed that Rs 2.75 crore will go towards strengthening and repairing of flood protection embankments in Gurdaspur District to ensure safety of villages from future calamities while Rs 50 lakh will go towards carrying relief and rehabilitation work in Amritsar District.

“This is Punjab’s money, for Punjab’s people,” he said on an emotional note while underlining the need for urgent relief and rehabilitation work in all affected areas of the state.

Raghav Chadha said that Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in recent history and vowed to raise the issue in Parliament. He made an appeal to the Centre for maximum support to the flood-ravaged state.

He also extended gratitude to the Armed Forces including the Indian Army, BSF, Punjab Police and disaster management teams including the NDRF, NGOs, civil society and local youths for assisting the affected population in times of grave crisis.

Notably, Punjab has been hit by one of the worst floods in decades, with a state government bulletin saying that 12 districts have been severely hit with overflowing rivers and deluge while 23 in total have been declared affected.

Thousands of people have been displaced, their homes destroyed while large tracts of farmlands have been submerged in flood water.

According to official estimates, at least 30 people have lost their lives while a lot of livestock has also perished due to the worsening flood situation.

