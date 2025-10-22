Rs 27,770 crore deal: Indian Army to induct 4.25 lakh CQB carbines in 2026

New Delhi, Oct 22 The Indian Army will begin inducting the Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines into its ranks from 2026, following a major procurement contract.

The deal, worth Rs 27,770 crore, covers the purchase of 4.25 lakh CQB carbines to replace and modernise small arms across infantry units.

According to Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General, Infantry, defence firms have been given a strict timeline to complete deliveries.

“Companies must supply the entire consignment within two years,” he said on Wednesday, underscoring the urgency behind the fast-track modernisation drive.

The contract, finalised last month, was signed between the Defence Ministry and two manufacturing entities: Bharat Forge — a unit of Kalyani Strategic Systems — and PLR Systems, a joint venture formed by the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).

The order specifies 5.56×45mm CQB carbines as the standard issue for the new procurement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bharat Forge is responsible for supplying 60 per cent of the total order, equating to 255,000 rifles, while PLR Systems will provide the remaining 40 per cent, or 170,000 units.

The procurement is being presented as part of a broader push towards Atmanirbharta in defence production, marrying indigenous manufacturing with strategic partnerships.

Notably, the DG Infantry during an informal media interaction on Wednesday noted that "wars are not fought with borrowed weapons.”

Reaffirming that the Infantry remains the cutting edge of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Kumar said the Army is undergoing a major shift under the Decade of Transformation initiative, focusing on modernisation, self-reliance, and human resource excellence.

“The Infantry of tomorrow will be technologically advanced, modular and versatile — capable of fighting and winning in multi-domain environments,” the DG said.

Highlighting lessons from Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Kumar stressed the importance of precision, jointness, and technology-driven warfare.

He also talked about the integration with enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets while talking about Operation Sindoor.

