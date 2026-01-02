Rs 3,000 cr spent on compensation for damaged crops in 2 years: MP CM

Ujjain, Jan 2 Describing Malwa as the granary of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday the Madhya Pradesh government has spent Rs 3,000 crore as compensation for crop damaged due to rain in the past two years.

Addressing a ceremonial event in Khachrod in Ujjain district, CM Yadav ​also shared that the government has distributed Rs 1,300 crore to 6.5 lakh farmers as compensation for growers under the 'Bhavantar' scheme.

CM Yadav shared that his government's vision for 2026 will be to boost agricultural growth and farmers' welfare through various innovative schemes that will be introduced in the coming days.

"The government’s entire focus this year will remain on farmers, with special emphasis on agro-based industries, so that farmers and agri-entrepreneurs get a new direction and opportunities," the Chief Minister stated.

He reiterated that the 'Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal' national river-linking project will provide permanent irrigation facilities to the entire Malwa–Nimar and Chambal region and that in the next five years the state’s irrigation capacity will be raised to 10 million hectares.

On this occasion, CM Yadav laid the foundation and inaugurated 39 development projects worth Rs 78.61 crore and announced the decision to set up a food processing park in Khachrod, which will help farmers to process the region’s green peas that grow in abundance in the state.

He also inaugurated the newly-constructed Sandipani School building, built at a cost of Rs 35.40 crore, and the new agricultural produce market yard complex costing Rs 11.30 crore, along with several other development projects.

"Sandipani school in Khachrod would emerge as a symbol of modern educational infrastructure and offer world-class education. Being developed as a sacred temple of learning, the institution will help write a new chapter in shaping the bright future of children," Yadav stated.

He reiterated that efforts were being made to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, so that no individual or section remains outside the mainstream.

