Rs 35 lakh crore investment committed in three days: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Rising Rajasthan Summit

Jaipur, Dec 9 The ongoing Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 has secured an investment commitment of Rs 35 lakh crore, giving a strong impetus to the state’s economic landscape, cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Monday.

He said that the mammoth investments by Indian and foreign business conglomerates over the next few years will open new avenues of growth and unlock employment opportunities for the youth, adding that the state government has already set the ball rolling by simplifying rules of ‘ease of doing business and issuance of government clearances’.

Speaking to IANS, the Rajasthan cabinet minister informed: “Prime Minister’s visit has given new pace and thrust to the Rising Rajasthan Investor Summit 024. Scores of global business behemoths with many hailing from Rajasthan participated in the event and pledged huge investments in the next few years. In the last three days, we have received an investment commitment of Rs 35 lakh crore.”

He added that the pledged investments are a record in itself and this will go a long way in contributing to the India growth story.

“Rajasthan government wants to be a valuable contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat goal by 2047. These investments will spur more investments and unlock new potential of growth, not just for the state but also on a national level,” he further told IANS.

Outlining the state’s hidden but immense potential for growth, he said that diverse sectors of the state including IT, education, petrochemical energy, solar energy, tourism and more are waiting to be explored and tapped.

“Once put in motion, they will lay the foundation for Viksit Rajasthan,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the ‘Transforming Manufacturing with Industry 4.0’ during the Summit, Rathore emphasised the state govt’s commitment to ensuring that MSMEs in the state can effectively access and utilise cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, AI, and cloud computing.

“These advancements will lead to smart manufacturing, mass customisation, and the development of sustainable, environment-friendly solutions,” he noted.

