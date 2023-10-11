Rs 5.1 crore, 7 kg gold seized in Hyderabad in three days

Hyderabad, Oct 11 Hyderabad Police has seized Rs 5.1 crore in cash, over 7.7 kg of gold worth Rs.4.2 crore, 11.7 kg of silver worth Rs 8.77 lakh and 110 litres of liquor since Monday, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The city police said that in order to ensure free, fair, and peaceful election, it has intensified its efforts to seize illegal money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements.

The police also seized two kilograms of Ganja, 23 mobile phones and 43 quintals of PDS rice.

Local police, flying squad teams, the Commissioner’s Task force and other wings are monitoring and maintaining a tight vigil round-the-clock.

The police have requested all citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities in their localities.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive Video Conference to assess the state of preparedness.

He underscored four pivotal facets that demand immediate attention i.e. adherence to established procedures, timely compilation of reports, vigilant monitoring, and thorough training and briefing of the police force.

Furthermore, he urged the enforcement of stricter measures, including intensified surprise checks.

Anand issued directives to all DCPs, ACPs and nodal ACPs to convene meetings with political parties at their respective levels. He instructed them to activate round-the-clock election cells within their offices.

Anand also urged all officers to take resolute action against any instances of illicit cash, liquor, narcotics, or other prohibited inducements.

He stressed the importance of preventing political parties from intersecting during campaigns, factoring this into route planning and permission issuance, meticulously allocating time slots to avoid any untoward incidents.

An important decree was that all registered firearms must be surrendered, and no new licences should be issued until the conclusion of the polls.

The meeting also discussed executing Non-Bailable Warrants, monitoring social media platforms, surveillance on Hawala operators and other operational matters. The commissioner stressed that 100 per cent of the city police force cast their votes through the facilitating centres.

